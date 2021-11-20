A user has shown their positive experience with Shopee, where you bought during the Good The end and has rated their service with stars.

Technological advances and even the pandemic have made a considerable part of the population adopt the modality of buy and sell online, winning over more than one consumer for the advantages of finding different products from the comfort of our home, despite the fact that these are found from the other side of the world. According to the study of Statista where it shows the percentage of online buyers over the total Mexican population, during 2021 44.2 percent of Mexicans are expected to purchase goods or services online, having a significant increase compared to previous years and it is estimated that By 2025 this figure increases to 57.6 percent, that is, more than half of Mexico.

The Good The end It was carried out from November 10 to 16, where thousands of Mexicans chose to take advantage of some discounts and payment facilities that are presented exclusively on these dates compared to other months of the year, where the offers were present both in physical stores or digital.

Although it seems that there was indeed a high sales index, different consumers were reporting anomalies, both in false promotions that even Profeco noticed as the price increase on screens, as well as some inconsistencies in delivery times of different brands, as well were Walmart, Chedraui and Bodega Aurrerá, among others.

This type of inconsistency, especially in terms of delivery times, could be due to a high amount of demand for various products that not all companies were able to satisfy, since they possibly did not have enough equipment to deliver them since not in all the months you have the same number of products sold.

Shopee is a Singapour mobile platform dedicated to electronic commerce where we can find a wide variety of products at affordable prices, who can send their products to different parts of the world thanks to the parcel companies, among other agents involved.

A user on social networks has shared his shopping experience when using the platform Shopee during the Good end, whose service efficiency has earned the consumer and he has been rated with stars and even made other users show interest in making purchases with the brand.

Shopee if it works: 0? – 𝙺𝚁𝙸𝚂🎨🇲🇽🎃 (@kokoluvtt_) November 14, 2021

Do you think they still have ?? – YLEROL💜 ᴮᴱ⁷🌌🪐🐙🐋🏖️👅🏜️🤠 (@FriasLorely) November 15, 2021

To which father 🤗 – les⁷🧈👅 (@ MY_7BOYS_BTS) November 14, 2021

This time where the Good End promotion it was respected, with affordable prices and an ideal delivery time, it has earned consumer trust, choosing to share its good experience on social networks and even making other users interested in buying with that brand.

This is a clear example that the best advertising that we can do is to show an efficient service, also achieving a position over other companies in the market and gaining the opportunity to generate new prospects.

These types of actions would achieve to put brands on high and achieve an effective positioning above the others, as Amazon has achieved, which has been seen as a good benchmark for deliveries and even managed to win over Walmart consumers with their late deliveries. .

