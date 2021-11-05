Reuters.- At least two suspected drug dealers were killed in a shootout this Thursday between rival groups in a beach area of ​​Puerto Morelos, near the city of Cancun, local authorities reported, in the most recent act of violence that splashes tourists amid the growing insecurity in the country.

The Quintana Roo prosecutor’s office said on its Twitter account that the shooting had occurred on a beach in Bahía Petempich, an area of ​​large hotels and very crowded by foreign visitors.

“There was a confrontation between members of antagonistic groups of drug dealers. Two of them lost their lives at the scene. There are no serious injuries, “he added.

Members of the National Guard guarded the beach where a shooting was perpetrated in Puerto Morelos. Photo: Alonso Cupul / EFE.

A security report initially reported the presence of armed people in an area of ​​the Azul Beach hotel. A receptionist at the establishment later told Reuters that everything was operating normally at the site.

The shooting caused panic among tourists who reported on social media that they had heard the sound of gunshots that broke the calm of the popular Caribbean destination.

Twitter user Mike Sington told Reuters by direct message that he was hiding with other guests at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun hotel and that the staff had not explained what was happening to him.

Sington later tweeted that guests were taken from their shelter and taken to the lobby, where they were crying and hugging, but that hotel staff did not report what was happening.

Active shooter at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun Resort. All guests confined to lobby now. Hotel staff huddled together in corner. Still no announcement or update from hotel, Hyatt, or police. Several guests have now told be they saw gunman come up from the beach, actively shooting. pic.twitter.com/fL9BP7Jisb – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 4, 2021

Members of the Armed Forces were recently dispatched to reinforce security in Tulum, after two tourists died last month in the crossfire of a shooting between alleged members of organized crime.

