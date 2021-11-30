There are garments that may seem more difficult to combine than they really are and sweatshirt dresses fall into this category. For some, they are too informal. For others, its length can be somewhat complex. The best solution? Inspire us in the street style or celebs as Hailey Bieber to find the accessories that elevate this garment to a basic of any wardrobe.

A classic: with sneakers





We started with a simple and effective combo at the same time. The essence of sweatshirt dresses is its sporty soul, so you will never fail if you wear this garment with sneakers. Hailey Bieber teaches us that the result is ten and that even we can add one oversized blazer so that the result is even more spectacular.

Dressed up, but casual: with matching bag and ankle boots





We keep talking about Hailey Bieber. In this case, with a look ideal for a dinner with friends or for a date where you don’t really know what to wear, but you want to be comfortable. Bieber mixes a red sweatshirt dress with a bag of the same tone and block-heeled ankle boots. His legs are drawn infinite and the outfit It is the perfect middle ground between formality and informality.

Tip: if you opt for a sweatshirt two sizes larger than usual and you don’t want to be tricked, add some cycling tights underneath.

For an edgy touch: with over-the-knee boots





Yes, combining boots and a sweatshirt is possible, Chiara Ferragni shows us. The it girl quintessential Instagrammer, she dons an XXL sweatshirt (which could perfectly be a dress) along with patent-effect over-the-knee boots. To avoid problems, she wears a miniskirt underneath that is barely visible.

Sporty, but trendy: with white sneakers and a pastel-colored bag





Paula Echevarría’s pregnant looks have inspired us on several occasions. One of them is this style consisting of a two-tone Bershka sweatshirt dress, white sneakers and a mauve shoulder strap. If you want to run errands and not go crazy with him outfit, this one can help you.

Photos | Gtres, Imaxtree, @pau_eche