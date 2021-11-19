While in Spain we celebrate that Gabiñe Mugurza has become the first Spanish tennis player to win the Teachers’ Cup, another piece of news comes from China that reminds us of the gender gap that still exists in sport and in society in general. And is that the tennis player Peng Shuai has disappeared after having accused a former deputy prime minister of the Asian country’s regime of rape. His whereabouts unknown for weeks has kept the tennis world on edge.

Peng Shuai has been number one in the world in the doubles category and has the Wimbledon and Roland Garros tournaments in this category. However, today it is not news for having added a new title but because She has not been seen since the beginning of this month of November. The worst suspicions hang over what may have happened to her because she had publicly accused Zhang Gaoli of sexually abusing her.

The worst suspicions

“I know that someone of your prestige, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, will not be afraid. But, even if it is a small stone crashing into a rock or a moth attacking the flames and playing with its own destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you “, the tennis player shared on November 4 on the Chinese social network Weibo, which would be equivalent to Twitter in the West. The prosecution was visible for half an hour before all reference to it was blocked.

However, screenshots continued to be shared between private groups of users. Wechat And through iMessage. According to the tennis player, the rape took place when Zhang was head of the Communist Party in the city of Tianjin (near Beijing). “You took me to your house and forced me to have sex,” denounced Peng, who also He claimed not to have given his consent that afternoon and not being able to stop crying.

On Wednesday, the Chinese state broadcaster CGTN posted on Twitter a screenshot of an alleged email attributed to the tennis player and that this would have sent the president of the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and other officials of the women’s tennis circuit. In this message he assured that his accusations “were not true” and explains that he is “rested at home and everything is fine.”

The WTA boss, however, has been very skeptical about the veracity of the alleged email and has stated that only increases your concern regarding the tennis player’s safety. In addition, he has asked for “independent and corroborable proof” that he is okay. If the situation is not clarified, he has threatened to withdraw the organization’s activities from China because “women must be respected and not censored,” Simon insisted in an interview with CNN. The NGO Amnesty International has joined the petition.

#WhereIsPengShuai

The world of tennis is dumped with his partnerIn particular, tennis player Serena Williams, who has said she was “devastated and shocked.” In addition to hoping that she is safe and that they find her as soon as possible, she has asked that the case be investigated: “we must not remain silent,” he added.

I am devastated and shocked to hear about the news of my peer, Peng Shuai. I hope she is safe and found as soon as possible. This must be investigated and we must not stay silent. Sending love to her and her family during this incredibly difficult time. #whereispengshuai pic.twitter.com/GZG3zLTSC6 – Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2021

Novak Djokovic and the Japanese Naomi Osaka are other of the tennis champions who have spoken publicly about the disappearance. At only 23 years old, Osaka is the main aspiring new queen of world tennis, has declared to be “in shock” by what has happened to Peng Shuai and has claimed that “censorship is not right at any price.”

Photos | Gtres