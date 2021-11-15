Family reunions are always complex, especially when the reunion is between a parent who has sought a new life and a child who has been off the map for a decade. In ‘Dexter’, what in other series could be a moment of hubbub, awakens a whole machinery in the psyche of both to see how Harrison (Jack Alcott) fits into Jim’s narrative.

The arrival of the kid forms a lot of what we see in ‘Avalanche of shit’, the second episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’. By the way, from here spoilers of 1×02 (or 9×02 if you prefer) of the series.

I already commented in the initial review that this murder of Matt Caldwell and, in fact, Phillips seemed too impulsive showed us the odd carelessness like the traces of blood. After a brief update between father and son, the cavalry arrives at the house of our murderer to begin a search for the young man.

Dexter quickly realizes that the Harry’s lessons have tiptoed somewhat when his dark passenger has overpowered him, so part of this episode revolves around erasing traces and trying to manipulate the crime scene to throw balls out. Judging by the chief of police theory, it has worked despite Kurt (Clancy Brown) not being overly convinced.

I want to stop a bit at this point to talk about the low profile that the alleged antagonist of this season of ‘Dexter’ seems to be wearing, as he was waiting for me (perhaps contaminated by the synopses and other advances) a somewhat more active role in the series. I don’t want to say that we see him plot things and so forth, but I do mean that he was more than two scenes in two episodes.

In the meantime…

Returning from this parenthesis, what the episode, written by Warren Hsu Leonard, is showing us more is what is happening with that case of disappearances. We see Lily, the same homeless girl from the previous episode, enjoying a night indoors. He soon realizes that something is wrong. A sensation that is confirmed when she looks at a camera that watches over her where it is written “You’re already dead.”

Who is watching this girl from her screen It is the main mystery that this episode leaves us, which, for the rest, we could consider quite calm. Is it about Kurt or someone related to the rich man? Or someone completely unknown to us yet?

These musings are actually only done by us, because at the moment there is not a shadow of suspicion flitting the minds of the inhabitants of Iron Lake. Above all because the series has focused in this second episode on seeing how Harrison begins to move in the town despite opposition from Deb’s ghost. Everything leaves us with a concern that Harrison may also have his father’s murderous tendencies, but at the moment it does not delve into it.

In short, while ‘Dexter: New Blood’ still pretty far from the best times of the original seriesIt is quite interesting how this new life of the character unfolds to us. Of course, for some reason I still have the feeling that the script has greatly lowered the meticulousness and coolness of the murderer. He is clumsier and more careless and that makes me not to get along with him.