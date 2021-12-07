League of Legends is one of the most beloved video games in the industry, and thanks to its amazing cast of characters it also plays an important role among the cosplayer community, such is the case that we can often see a large number of cosplays made by models from all over the world.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent, is the great affection of the fans for the League of Legends characters, as well as their themes and skins, so today we will take a leap into the universe of K / DA, with the character of Ahri, although in a more striking version than usual.

Best of all, this characterization of the superstar from the alternate universe of League of Legends was made by the beautiful Russian model, Shirogane-sama, who has dedicated her most recent cosplay to a truly striking version of the female character of K / GIVES.

Ahri, the nine-tailed fox from League of Legends, is a member of the K / DA group, which has already set the scene for many of the game’s players. As you can see from the photos, the end result is truly perfect and has stolen the eye of all the fans!

Shirogane-sama knows how she can get our attention and the beautiful Russian model has made some publications on her official Instagram account where we can see her alternative recreation of the Ahri K / DA in detail.

The model presents part of her cosplay recreation of the Nine-Tailed Fox from League of Legends, but this time with a more daring design by using lingerie and a corset, with various lace accessories, so your look.