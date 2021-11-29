The cosplay community has a great affection for League of Legends characters and we can often see amazing characterizations of the champions in their different themes and skins, so today we will take a leap into the universe of K / DA.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that, one of the most loved cosplays by the community has been that of Ahri K / DA, in which various models from all over the world take the stage to sing as this superstar of the universe would do. from League of Legends.

Best of all, today will not be the exception, as we will focus on a characterization by the beautiful Russian model, Shirogane-sama, who has dedicated her most recent cosplay to a dazzling version of the female character of K / DA .

Ahri, the nine-tailed fox from League of Legends, is a member of the K / DA group, which has already set the scene for many of the game’s players. As you can see in the photos, the end result is truly perfect!

Surely you know that K / DA is the virtual musical group of League of Legends, which with its 8 million players continues to be a solid benchmark of the MOBA genre, also and especially in the field of eSports.

“As the leader, founder and main voice of K / DA, Ahri dominates the stage with charm and confidence. She is the calm center of the group, loves to express herself and encourages others to do the same. Ahri loves discovering new talents and exploiting her potential, “reads the official Riot Games website.

Of course Shirogane has decided to put himself in the shoes of this beloved character and we can see more of this beautiful characterization in his publications on his official Instagram account.