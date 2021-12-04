The community of Pokémon players is enjoying the deliveries of Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, although a player may not be having a good time at all, and it is that, thanks to a video game error, they have seen two Pokémon in a moment in which he preferred to hit the escape button.

Something that has surprised us is that, many players know the breeding of Pokémon, this has been a “mechanic” that occurs behind the closed doors of a nursery. But thanks to a glitch in the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, players are starting to see too much.

The Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes have been fraught with problems, but this bug has surely made many players think twice about whether the tall grass is worth stepping out of.

A glitch showing Pokémon spawning

Swampert_Tube showed this strange error on Twitter. Essentially, whenever they asked their Pokémon to perform an HM like navigate to fly, the animation would show two Pokémon on top of each other.

This glitch didn’t just happen once. Swampert_Tube posted four separate videos in a thread of different positions where she found the Pokémon in an intimate moment.

Playback has been going on out of sight for 21 years, and after seeing these footage, gamers will likely agree that it should stay that way.