In the first instance, it gives the impression of being playing Animal Crossing because of the art direction, however, Diamante and Perla have a lot to do in terms of expressions and animations, because although the Pokémon characters convey cuteness, they look like robots.

At a graphic level, a success that takes advantage of the capabilities of Nintendo Switch occurs in the environment, since the light conditions adapt to the time the user plays, in addition to there are places, such as the Pokémon Centers, where reflections are generated that give a more beautiful appearance of the place.

One of the aspects where it also has great advances is in the musical, as there are new mixes of classic songs for users of yesteryear, while novices will be able to find representative themes that mark them.

In conclusion, these Pokémon games, whose only difference between versions are the creatures that can be found, are aimed at a child audience. It is accessible in terms of dynamics and its map does not give rise to obstacles; however, that may be a sticking point for older fans, who won’t find an option to make it a more challenging game.

When thinking of them as remakes that were published after 15 years, Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl do not integrate great news and at the gameplay and narrative level they are practically the same games, for which they remain a duty, more if they are seen as the prelude to Pokémon Legends Arceus.