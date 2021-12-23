Don’t worry, if you haven’t read the manga, we won’t give you spoilers here

Recently the animation studio MAPPA published a new preview of the second part of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin through its twitter account. This filled with emotion all the fans of the series, who are already waiting for the next premiere. Some of the scenes in this trailer show iconic sequences from the manga, such as the Rumble of Eren jaeger, which, of course, represents the extermination of the planet by all the colossal titans that guard the three walls of the Paradis Island.

This second trailer of the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin begins with one of the most anticipated confrontations of the final arc of this work. The challenge between the titan forms of Eren jaeger Y Reiner Braun It is shown in the first scene. The animation studio captured the sentiment of these two antagonists.

But, also, the first thing we can see in this exciting preview of Shingeki no Kyojin is the expression of Eren jaeger in his titan form. Being the last bearer of the Attack titan, the Founding Titan Y the Titan WarhammerWe manage to recognize him with a great fury that blinds him and the chaos that haunts him after the episode of the annihilation of his people. This protagonist embodies a promise of revenge towards each of the titans after the death of his mother and seeks to eliminate them in order to finally find freedom.

MAPPA, the animation team responsible behind this great work, have taken the time to take the final arc to another level in the details of its story. Better yet, when we see the combat rhythm of Reiner BraunIn his titan form, we see the touch of realism that they have given to each of these giant monsters. But they have not only taken care of the illustration, giving continuity to the characteristic type of animation with which we identify Shingeki no Kyojin, but the level of expressiveness in the characters gives us a small sample of the work behind the series and that we hope so much for January 2022.

The final season of Shingeki no Kyojin

Shingeki no Kyojin has confirmed that it will begin broadcasting the final episodes of the last season on January 9, 2022 and, in this way, will close a franchise that has grown for little more than a decade. Even much of the fandom speculates whether or not there will be a change from the original version, but we will not be able to do this until then.

Meanwhile, it is undeniable that Shingeki no Kyojin will close an important cycle for its entire community of fans who have been waiting, waiting to see in action Eren jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Reiner Braun, and other characters. However, already in January 2022, we will be able to enjoy the great work of MAPPA.

What surprises await us behind the ruthless and ruthless personality of Eren jaeger? Will he achieve his mission to achieve freedom and thus defeat his enemies? What we do know is that thanks to the power that Eren has, carries a great weight on his shoulders as he is humanity’s only hope.

