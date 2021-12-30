Attack on Titan will return to television with the second part of its fourth and final season. But the premiere of the next episode will be until January 9, 2022.

So far, we know that Shingeki no Kyojin (for its translation in English, Attack on Titan), will return to television, soon, with the second part of its fourth, and last, season. In fact, they have already confirmed the premiere of the new episodes for January 9 of next year.

But, on the other hand, the patience of the fans of Shingeki no Kyojin it wouldn’t last long before they waited for new news about the return of their favorite anime. However, thanks to Funimation Eight special episodes based on this anime will be available starting this weekend and also come on DVD. And this has caused great excitement among the fandom.

New Shingeki No Kyojin Stories Come To Funimation

Through the official account of Funimation Latin America It was announced that as of Sunday, December 19, it is possible to see in its video service the 8 OAD, subtitled, of this adaptation of Shingeki no Kyojin. These OADs These are episodes that at some point were part of various promotions or accompanied the volume editions of the manga.

Despite the fact that they were released in Japan for some time, several of these episodes never officially reached the West. The duration of each one is around 23 minutes, the same as the episodes broadcast on TV and streaming.

It seems that these episodes prepare us for the end of Shingeki no Kyojin

In addition to the new stories, the Spanish dubbed versions of Shingeki no Kyojin they are released until next year. And, of course, they will also be available in Crunchyroll. In this chronology, the first three episodes are Ilse’s Notebook: Memoirs of a Scout Regiment Member, The Sudden Visitor: The Torturous Curse of Youth and Distress and in them they show Hange and his claim to capture a Titan alive, in addition to the training of the 104 Cadet Corps. Those that follow, four and five, have other themes apart from these events.

In fact, they are based on the manga Attack on Titan: No Regrets by Yasuko Kobayashi. And precisely in No Regrets 1st part Y No Regrets 2nd part, we can look back at the history of the Captain Levi Ackerman and the Commander Erwin Smith.

In addition, episodes 6 to 8 are based on the novels of Attack on Titan: Lost girls, written by Hiroshi seko, whose plots speak of the stories of Mikasa Ackerman Y Annie leonhart from different points of his life. In fact, there is only one chapter that corresponds to my house, while Annie has two: Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 1 Y Lost Girls: Wall Sina, Goodbye: Part 2.

But in the meantime, we will have to wait until January to see what unexpected details the additional stories of Shingeki no Kyojin.

That is why we are so excited about the possibility of having new stories about Shingeki no Kyojin that now they will be closer to this side of the world; Those of us who followed each of the chapters find it fascinating to have a more complete view of what we already know about our favorite series.

