Shingeki No Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard very soon

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the new video game developed by Sledgehammer Games and distributed by Activision that takes us to relive World War II in fast and exciting first-person combat. This video game set in World War II could have a collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan), according to the code of some files.

Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) is one of the most memorable sagas in the manga, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if its protagonists and antagonists made it to Call of Duty: Vanguard. But where do these suspicions come from?

The first one comes from Nanikos, a well-known data miner (a specialist and analyst of the code of programs, video games, etc.,). According to your analysis, there are several files in this game with the name swordtitan (sword of titan), this could be a weapon available in Call of Duty: Vanguard that references Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).

Been quite a few things found in memory dumps for vanguard. The most interesting one being a mention of a “swordtitan” as well as an “aot_titan” operator. The theory is that there’ll be an Attack On Titan crossover for vanguard. (Probably sometime december if that is the case) pic.twitter.com/DiPALtUDY6 – Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) November 7, 2021

But, this is not the only evidence they have found regarding this Crossover. Also, there are other image files with the abbreviation aot_titan which could mean ‘Attack on Titan’ (Shingeki no Kyojin or Attack on Titans), they may only be aesthetic elements of this anime. However, they are still interesting elements that we had never seen before in the franchise

As if that were not enough, this information was corroborated by Zesty, another major data miner who was investigating the Call of Duty: Vanguard code to discover the possible weapons that will arrive in the following seasons.

In your case, the names of these files were aot_swords (Attack on Titan – swords) and s4_me_swordtitan (titan sword). According to Zesty, this melee weapon will be Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) themed. As for the s4, it could refer to the fourth season (either from the anime or the video game).

Also, it looks like we are getting some sort of ‘Sword’ melee weapon that isn’t the Katana. It is codenamed ‘aot_swords’ / ‘s4_me_swordtitan’ and when I read ‘AOT’ I just think of ‘Attack on Titan’… just a tinfoil hat theory though Property of Activision Publising Inc. – Zesty (@ZestyCODLeaks) November 5, 2021

Now, is it really possible for this interesting collaboration to come?

As mentioned in VGCCall of Duty: Vanguard has had several interesting collaborations with characters like John McClaine, Rambo, and Judge Dread. So a collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) would not be unthinkable, it would even be expected and would attract a new audience.

Call of Duty: Vanguard came out on November 5, 2021 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One A collaboration with Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) would be something unique in the franchise

What is Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan)?

Here is a short summary of Hajime Isayama’s epic work. The story takes place in a fictional world where humanity is on the verge of extinction due to giant creatures called titans, so the survivors take shelter in three huge walls that prevent access to these monsters, being the wall María the most exposed to attack.

However, the family of Eren Jaeger, our main protagonist, ends up dead at the hands of these beings. For this, he decides to join the Army of the walls together with his childhood friends, in order to avenge the death of his mother, defend the walls and free humanity from the titans.

In Spain, Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan) manga is distributed by Norma Editorial; in Latin America by the Panini publishing house, and in Argentina by the Ovni Press publishing house. In addition, its anime version is available at Crunchyroll and in Funimation with Spanish dubbing.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

If you wonder what is Call of Duty: Vanguard, the video game with which Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titans) will collaborate, we give you a brief summary. This is a first-person shooter video game developed by Sledgehammer Games and distributed by Activision, it is the 18th title in the Call of Duty franchise. The campaign takes place during World War II and focuses on a special forces team made up of members of the Allied Nations.

LThe unified narrative of the Call of Duty: Vanguard single-player campaign launches four different WWII front lines, focusing on the Pacific War, the Western and Eastern Fronts, and the North African campaign. According to the storytelling team at Sledgehammer Games, the single-player campaign will place great emphasis on presenting the player from multiple points of view “the untold stories of multinational heroes” that reveal the origins of special forces as they battle through the chaos of the world. war in battles that turn the tides. So, we hope to see more of his integration with Shingeki no Kyojin (Attack on Titan).