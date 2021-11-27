Shin Megami Tensei V will receive an update soon

It has been several weeks since the launch of Shin Megami Tensei V, and everything seems to indicate that fans have been enjoying this new installment of the saga very much. Yes, it has a few bugs, but nothing serious enough to really affect the experience and of course, Atlus is committed to continue supporting the game with different updates. Well, the first of them will arrive shortly, and we already know exactly what adjustments it will bring.

This future patch does not have a specific arrival date yet, but here is the complete list of changes:

– More settings in the Options menu

– Adjustments to the camera angle and screen brightness when navigating the overworld

– Reduced the number of wind gimmicks near Demon King’s Castle 3rd Stratum Hall Leyline Fount

– Other minor bug fixes

As maybe you already saw, Shin Megami Tensei V started off with pretty decent sales in Japan, where he managed to position himself in the first place of the tables in Japanese territory. Likewise, this new JRPG also had good financial results in United Kingdom, at least compared to other similar games.

If you haven’t played yet Shin Megami Tensei VWe encourage you to take a look at our written review to learn why you shouldn’t overlook this acclaimed JRPG.

Editor’s note: Nowadays we are very used to constantly downloading patches, but at least in the case of Nintendo’s first-party titles, this hardly happens since normally their games arrive very well optimized and with very few errors. It is good to know that SMTV was no exception.

Via: ComicBook