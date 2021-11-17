Shin Megami Tensei V may no longer be a Nintendo Switch exclusive very soon

Shin Megami Tensei V e the new installment of the Atlus JRPG series, hit stores just a few days ago exclusively for Nintendo Switch, but it seems that that could change in the short term. A leak has revealed that the new from the creators of Persona It is also listed for PC and PlayStation 4, within the Nintendo Switch game itself.

This means that a dataminer has found references of a PC and PS4 version within the lines of code from Shin Megami Tense V for Nintendo Switch. Specifically, related to PC, appear resolution, post-processing, and texture quality settings which, obviously, have nothing to do with the operation of the Nintendo console (via NintendoLife). It should be remembered that Shin Megami Tensei V for PC was already leaked by Geforce Now a few months ago, although Nvidia denied that it was real.

Too PlayStation 4 is mentioned in some lines of code, so it would not be surprising that sooner or later Shin Megami Tensei V came out on the Sony console, along with PC. A platform closely linked to the franchise since Shin Megami Tensei III and the subsequent spin-off series, Persona. The question now is to know how long we will have to wait to enjoy the game outside of Nintendo Switch.

<br>

Despite still being a still niche JRPG experience, very unknown to the general public, Shin Megami Tensei V has achieved a very good reception from critics and has managed to attract the attention of many players. Do not miss our analysis of Shin Megami Tensei V to know all the details of the new madness of Atlus, we will see if later it also appears for PC and PS4, as it has been leaked. For now, it is available on Nintendo Switch since last November 11.