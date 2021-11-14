Shin Megami Tensei V went on sale last Friday exclusively for Nintendo Switch, receiving praise from specialized critics and settling in an average note of 85 in Metacritic, the highest of the saga to date. However, despite being released solely for Nintendo’s hybrid console, it seems that Shin Megami Tensei V could come to PC in the future, in addition to Playstation 4.

The information has been obtained by the Twitter user Pan-hime – Person stan, who by datamining the game code has found a reference in its .uproject file in which Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4 and PC are named as its target platforms.

in SMTV’s .uproject, its target platforms are: Switch

PS4

Pc – Pan-hime – Persona stan (@regularpanties) November 12, 2021

This user is the same user who leaked the arrival of the Shin Megami Tensei III remaster to PC, so he has earned a certain credibility. In addition, the fact that the remastering came to PC shows that Atlus may be interested in continuing to bring the saga to the platform.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster went on sale on May 25, 2021 for PC, Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4, and it seems that in this case the new installment of the saga could also reach PC in the future. However, as is always the case with these rumors we recommend you take it with caution until the arrival of an official confirmation.