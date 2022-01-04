It was one of the first exclusive games announced for Nintendo Switch and finally, last year, Shin Megami Tensei 5 ended up coming to the hybrid console also fulfilling the high expectations that the players had. The first critics of the game were positive and later it managed to penetrate between the players. Thus, Atlus has managed to register a new commercial success that today has been reflected in numbers.

In a New Years message published by the Japanese magazine Famitsu, Atlus mentioned that Shin Megami Tensei 5 is “off to a good start” after selling over 800,000 units worldwide. since its launch in mid-November. This is solid data, especially when it comes to a fairly specialized game that is part of a franchise that has not historically been a best seller.

The fact that Shin Megami Tensei 5 has had a simultaneous worldwide release and the effect of Nintendo Switch explains this success, as the hybrid console is installed in up to 100 million players. As a point of comparison, Shin Megami Tensei 4, which was released for the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, had sold over 600.00 units in the two years after its release, so this fifth installment has managed to sell more quantity and in less time, a complete success.

Shin Megami Tensei V Review – Devilishly Funny

Shin Megami Tensei V is an immense RPG that invites you to forge the destiny of a decadent world in a fight that faces gods and demons. The player embodies a very powerful being, a Nahobino, in a battle in which he must fight and ally with hundreds of demons in a desecrated land. The arrival of the title is rumored to PS4 and PC, although at the moment it is exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

