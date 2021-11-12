Shigeru Miyamoto talks about the future of Super Mario in 3D

As well as many other franchises, Super Mario started at the time of gaming In 2D, however, the transition to 3D opened up many new opportunities for this incumbent plumber, and boy have they been very successful opportunities. In recent years we had things like Super Mario 3D World and Super Mario OddseyHowever, the character has occasionally appeared in titles 2D how was it Super Mario Run and New Super Mario Bros.

But what’s next for the future of Super Mario? During the most recent question and answer session regarding the fiscal results of Nintendo, Own Shigeru Miyamoto was questioned about the differences between the games 2D and 3D Mario, so the industry veteran took this moment to explain the approach that the company has taken lately, and where they plan to take the franchise in the future.

“Regarding the differences between Mario 2D and Mario 3D, I’ll explain to you how the background was for the development of New Super Mario Bros. for Wii, which we launched in 2009. At the time, we felt that every time we created a new installment in the Mario series – which by then had already made the leap to 3D – became more complicated. Following the release of Super Mario Galay in 2007, our goal was to create a much more accessible 3D Super Mario game, and the result was New Super Mario Bros., a more basic side scroller that even new players could enjoy. Eventually that led us to the even simpler Super Mario Run, a mobile app released in 2016. When we develop software, we are always looking to incorporate new elements, but at the same time we want to make the experience easy and fun for first-time users. Recently people of all generations have been enjoying what was Super Mario Odyssey, released in 2017, so as for the future of Mario in 3D, we want to expand it even further in new ways. “

By now it is easy to assume that Nintendo is already working on a sequel for Super mario oddysey, but so far we have not received any information about it. Whatever your next project, hopefully the Big N manage to find the balance between novelties and accessibility that they are looking for.

Editor’s note: The truth is that the vast majority of 3D Super Mario titles have performed very well, both financially and critically. There is no doubt that the Big N knows exactly where the series should go, and we will see what they surprise us with in the coming years.

Via: Nintendo