President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that the decree that published yesterday to qualify its infrastructure projects as of national interest and security aims to streamline bureaucratic procedures and not hide information.

In a press conference from the National Palace, the federal president indicated that the agreement is for the government agencies to work in coordination and its execution is guaranteed to be on budget and honestly.

“The agreement is to streamline procedures and that the works do not stop due to bureaucratic procedures, that the institutions and companies that are working on the Mayan Train can be given confidence, so that the procedures they have to do to carry out the of the works are more expeditious.

“That they be given time to present all the documentation in the understanding that companies, federal government agencies are governed by principles of environmental protection, justice, honesty, and that they have to be given facilities and have to have confidence in the agencies “, clarified the head of the federal Executive.

The Tabasco was emphatic in pointing out that its government is governed by the principles of honesty and transparency therefore, this decree will not change the accountability of its administration.

“This has nothing to do with transparency, we are all held accountable. Of course, the bulletin on the right, which is even lazy to mention it, the ReformWell, he is already talking about what is not to render accounts, so that there is no transparency“, He reproached.

“All of us in this government have the conviction to act with honesty, zero corruption and also zero impunity, we are not the same, that is what bothers them a lot,” he said.

Yesterday afternoon, the Executive Power issued a decree published in the Official Gazette of the Federation in which it lists all the infrastructure works of its government as matters of public interest and national security, as well as any project that is considered a priority. for the development of Mexico.

Therefore, all the projects of this government may be declared as fundamental in sectors such as communications, telecommunications, customs, border, hydraulic, water, environment, tourism, health, railways, railways in all its energy modes, ports and airports.

In this way, the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) and various airport developments in the south of the country, the Olmeca refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, the Mayan Train, the Trans-isthmic Train and the modernization of hydroelectric plants of the CFE They will have priority in the authorization of permits and licenses for their execution according to the authorized budget.

