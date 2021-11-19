Shiba Inu risks a "stop sign" as SHIB price fell 50% in 3 weeks

Cryptocurrency meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has lost more than 50% of its market valuation in three weeks from their all-time highs in late October.

SHIB price fell to a low of $ 0.00004251 THIS NOVEMBER 19 AFTER CORRECTING almost 55% from its all-time high of $ 0.00008854. Its price recovered a small part of its losses on Friday, but the move seemed indecisive due to weaker trading volumes, i.e. few traders supported the rebound trend.

Some analysts pointed out that a sharp pullback in the SHIB market was inevitable after its price skyrocketed in more than 1,100% since October 1.

For example, an independent market analyst, under the pseudonym of John wick, rated SHIB’s ongoing price correction as a “cap signal”, which suggests more massive sales in the upcoming sessions.

SHIB / USD four-hour price chart. Source: TradingView, John Wick

“Buying the fall”

Price changes of 50% or more are not uncommon in the cryptocurrency market. For example, Bitcoin (BTC) fell from around from $ 65,000 to less than $ 30,000 in less than 30 days earlier this year. But then BTC rallied to set a new record at $ 69,000.

At the core of Bitcoin’s volatile bounce was a well-circulated narrative that he projected it as a hedge against rising inflation around the world. Meanwhile, for Shiba Inu, the central bullish narrative remains the “community”, as it states one of the most popular backers of the coin, David Gokhshtein.

The founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol recalled that Shiba Inu’s bullish performance this year is due to strengthening community support and despite the absence of significant endorsements from celebrities and billionaires.

USDSHIB going to bring more people into the #crypto space just like USDDOGE did. Even USDFLOKI with their marketing will bring my eyes here. – David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) November 13, 2021

USD / SHIB is going to bring more people into the crypto space just like USDDOGE did. Even USD / FLOKI with its marketing attracted my eyes here.

Gokhshtein tweeted on Friday, asking his followers who among them is “buying the fall”, thus also reiterating his faith on a possible SHIB price rally even after a price correction of more than 50%.

Bullish technical outlook

Shiba Inu’s ongoing price correction was trending down within what looked like a bullish flag pattern, which increases the chances that the currency will continue its upward movement in the future.

In detail, Bullish flags occur as a brief pause in the trend after a strong price movement to the upside.

The pattern looks like a descending channel / rectangle represented by two parallel descending trend lines. Usually bullish flags cause the price to break out of the upper trend line at levels of length equal to the height of the previous uptrend (called the flagpole).

SHIB / USDT daily price chart with bullish flag. Source: TradingView

That being said, SHIB’s next attempt at break above the upper trend line of your flag, if it is accompanied by an increase in trading volume, it could result in a higher price bracket towards $ 0.00010000.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

