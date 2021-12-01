SHIB, RGT and AMPL shake off Federal Reserve comments with double-digit gains

Volatility has reappeared for a second day as growing fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the Federal Reserve’s admission that an earlier-than-expected adjustment of its bond-buying program continues to plague world stock markets. The impact of these concerns appears to have weighed on the price of Bitcoin and this morning, the digital asset fell back from its intraday high of $ 59,175, falling to a low of $ 55,875.

However, not all is bad news for cryptocurrency holders, as several altcoins have accumulated notable gains in the last 24 hours.

The 7 currencies with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that the tokens that have risen the most in the last 24 hours were Shiba Inu (SHIB), Rari Governance Token (RGT) and Ampleforth (AMPL).

Shiba Inu reveals his game plan and metaverse

Shiba Inu is a meme coin that runs on the Ethereum (ETH) network and has grown in popularity throughout 2021 by embracing emerging trends such as non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance (DeFi).

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for SHIB on November 29, ahead of the recent price rally.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. SHIB price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, while the VORTECS ™ Score for SHIB has been relatively flat over the past week, Cointelegraph Markets Pro’s NewsQuakes ™ alert system released three updates around 15 hours before the price increased by 42% during the next day.

SHIB’s price hike comes after the token landed on Kraken and news that Shiba Inu partnered with William Volk, Activision’s former vice president of technology, to create games for the project’s ecosystem and venture into the metaverse. .

Rari Capital exceeds USD 1,500 million in TVL

Rari Governance Token is the native token of Rari Capital, an unguarded DeFi robo-advisor that allows users to autonomously earn a return on their cryptocurrency holdings.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for RGT on November 25, ahead of the recent price spike.

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. RGT price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, RGT’s VORTECS ™ Score shot into the green zone and peaked at 77 on November 25, around 78 hours before the price rose 51.5% over the next two days.

RGT’s rally comes as the protocol has surpassed $ 1.5 billion in total locked value and has launched a new mining campaign with Nexus Mutual (NXM) in which NXM stakers can earn RGT for their blocking of their tokens.

Ampleforth adds a wrapped version

Ampleforth is a native rebase project on the Ethereum network that uses algorithmically adjusted circulating supply that aims to be the base money of a decentralized economy that can remain unrelated to the price action of other cryptocurrencies.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that After hitting a low of USD 0.75 on November 22, the AMPL price has risen 87.5% to reach a daily high of USD 1.41 on November 30.

4-hour chart of the AMPL / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

The rebound appears to be related to the launch of wAMPL, a wrapped version of AMPL that does not have an overflow function and that can be more easily used throughout the DeFi ecosystem.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.613 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 41.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

