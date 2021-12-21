Some USSD codes

In general, there are some USSD codes that we can use on our phones. However, depending on the operator that we have contracted, the codes may be different and give us access to different functions.

USSD Movistar codes

Except for recent changes, the USSD codes that we can use in Movistar are as follows:

* 10 – activate the answering machine

# 10 – turn off the answering machine

* 43 – activate call waiting

# 43 – deactivate call waiting

* 31 – activate permanent hiding of your number when calling other phones

# 31 – disable permanent number concealment when calling other phones

* 21 * phone number # – activate unconditional forwarding to the specific number

# 21 # – disable forward unconditional

* 67 * phone number # – activate forwarding if busy

# 67 # – deactivate forwarding if busy

* 61 * phone number # – activate forwarding if no answer

# 61 # – deactivate forwarding if not answered

* 93 # – activate selective call rejection

# 93 # – disable selective call rejection

* 93 * phone number # – add number to reject

* 93 # phone number # – delete number to reject

* 133 # – Check balance

* 111 * phone number # – Share balance with another phone

* 92 # – redial the last number that made an incoming call

* 9997 – activate the “do not disturb” service

# 9997 – deactivate the «do not disturb» service

* 9998 – activate forwarding to voicemail in case the call communicates

# 9998 – disable forwarding to voicemail in case the call communicates

* 35 * 0000 # – restrict incoming calls

# 35 * 0000 # – cancel incoming call restriction

* 33 * 0000 # – restrict outgoing calls

# 33 * 0000 # – cancel outgoing call restriction

* # 102 # – ICC SIM card

USSD Orange Codes

Again, except for recent changes, the USSD codes that we can use in Orange are as follows:

111 # – recharge prepaid card

* 122 * secret number # – activate scratch card recharge

* 33 * PASSWORD # – block outgoing calls

# 33 * PASSWORD # – unblock outgoing calls

* 331 * PASSWORD # – block outgoing international calls

# 331 * PASSWORD # – unblock outgoing international calls

* 35 * PASSWORD # – block incoming calls

# 35 * KEY # – unblock incoming calls

# 330 * KEY # – override all restrictions

## 002 # – deactivate voicemail

* 24 * – activate voicemail

* 241 * – deactivate voicemail

* 10 # – activate voicemail

# 10 # – disable voicemail

** 21 * phone number # – activate divert all calls

** 67 * phone number # – activate forwarding if busy or talking

** 61 * phone number ** 30 # – time in seconds before forwarding (30 in the example)

** 62 * phone number # – forwarding if off or out of coverage

* 133 * phone number # – check if it is an Orange number

* 120 # – check roaming

Codes USSD Vodafone

We finish the review with the codes USSD that we can use in Vodafone:

* 110 # – call collect

* 131 # – data available for browsing

* 134 # – check balance

* 138 # – know my phone number

* 147 # – activate voicemail

# 147 # – deactivate voicemail

* 203 * 1 # – activate DictaSMS

# 203 * 1 # – disable DictaSMS

* 204 # – missed calls alert

** 21 * phone number # – activate forwarding for all calls

## 21 # – disable all forwarding

* # 21 # – check active diversions

* 203 # – activate redial

# 203 # – deactivate redial

* 43 # – activate call waiting

# 43 # – deactivate call waiting

Call with hidden number or check IMEI

In addition to the above, there are generic codes that allow us to apply them to any terminal and operator. For example, by typing * # 06 # on a mobile we will get the IMEI of the phone. This is a piece of information that is worth noting in case we lose our mobile or it is stolen.

Another interesting code is to write in front of the number we are going to call # 31 #. This will make us call with a hidden number and the recipient will not see our phone on their screen. This code is for single use, although operators and mobile phones allow it to be activated indefinitely in different ways. In the fixed we can use * 067 *.

Other codes that exist in Android mobile terminals are:

* # * # 4636 # * # * – access statistics

* # 0 * # – information menu

* # 12580 * 369 # – terminal details

* # 0228 # – battery status

* # 301279 # – mobile network information

* # * # 6484 # * # * – Xiaomi secret menu

* # 0011 # – Samsung secret menu