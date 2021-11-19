Mainly because of Telltale’s adventures and the fever for the episodic, I ended up hating investigative adventures. Years after tiptoeing through these types of games I came across the good of Sherlock during the Sherlock Holmes Chapter One prints and, well, I have to say it reconciled me to the genre a bit.

Going with very low expectations left those first hours in a very good position, but then it would be time to jump into the final version and see if the enthusiasm was still there or had been a mirage. And good? Well, what do you want me to tell you? frankly well.

On a tight budget, but with a single “but”

Despite the city riddled with clone NPCs, typical mid-budget game stitching, and some design and script decisions that inevitably raise your eyebrow, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is a game that knows how to navigate with a certain ease between what is entertaining and what is fun.

Here it is time to travel to some invented origins in which the famous detective returns to his childhood home to reconnect with the past and try to discover what happened to his mother. From the hand of a Sherlock Barely 20 years old and his inseparable friend Jon -Watson would arrive years later-, he will visit the Mediterranean island of Cordona while we solve crimes, decorate houses and hit headshots that end in a happy ending.

That last one is probably the biggest novelty of a game that, otherwise, quite follows the line of the classic investigation games. The idea is that Sherlock is not a hit man who goes around hitting shots between eyebrows, but he can take advantage of firearms to try to disarm and stun enemies with a few QTE well resolved too repetitive.

Limited to a few parts of the story and some optional missionsThose shootouts where you burst sacks of flour or gas pipes to keep the bad guys at bay are a breath of fresh air amid so much clue and deduction, but sadly they end up being more boring than you’d like.





An investigation that appeals

Fortunately from there everything goes up. With a story and twists that should be said little but that have left a good taste in my mouth, the great bulk of the game is limited to having you from here to there helping the good people of Cordona during main missions and secondary assignments.

Has there been a fight in a bar that ended with knives? Well, you look on the map for the street where the place is supposed to be, you move there, you collect clues with a sonar that leaves you clearly marked what is important, you ask some questions and then you create one imaginary hypothesis in which, with the information gathered, you decide if one thing or another has happened by exchanging a kind of dream dolls.

Was he throwing him up or hitting him with a chair? You can always go back to check your notebook and see if you have read the situation correctly. In any case, the last word is yours, and when you have everything you need to dictate sentence you will be in charge of deciding if the murderer was X, Y or it was an accident. And once there, you will hand over to the police the girl who has taken revenge on her assailants or you will let her get on with her life …





In addition to knowing how to take you by the hand in each case so that you never get stuck because you have lost a track -but without being too simple- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One allows you to close those cases to your liking to make the story more yours. It is a pity, yes, that the mistakes of a young and often hostile Sherlock have no consequence whatsoever.

To squeeze it to your liking

Much of the difficulty of Sherlock Holmes Chapter One he concentrates on the first bars, when it is time to do the rhythm and rules set by the game to know how to advance. One of the most difficult points during the start was for me the need to mark which track you are following at all times in order to advance.

It does not help you to go to a witness and talk to him, you must use the menu or the quick access of the crosshead to mark that track and then start a conversation. A logic that later ends up making a lot of sense but which inevitably has to be done.





Beyond that, the game delves into ideas and mechanics depending on the interest you put in them. You can go to the police or the newspaper to find new cases and look for information in their files -probably the most orthopedic of the mix-, decorate your childhood house with furniture and paintings, get lost in clothing stores to buy costumes for Sherlock…

A coherence that often navigates between the comic and the interesting that, case by case, manages to catch you like no other game of this style has done so far with me. Not only do I want to keep squeezing this Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, it is very likely that I will even revisit old adventures of the saga.

VidaExtra’s opinion

With one of those games that are enjoyed more little by little and case by case, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One It is the typical title that you get as a couple to progress from time to time while you try to discover what happened or you have a laugh with something that happened in the plot. A killer elephant? Why not?

It is evident that it is not the most cutting-edge game that you will be able to play on a PS5, but let me be astonished if it is not one of the ones that has surprised me the most in recent months. If you are minimally interested in their proposal and you are clear about what you are going for, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One deserves a chance.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One