Shepherd's cake: delicious recipe

We are going to teach you how to prepare an exquisite shepherd’s pie at home, a recipe made from minced meat capable of providing the highest quality proteins.

Last update: December 23, 2021

Shepherd’s pie is a dish with high energy and nutritional density that can be included in the diet to avoid deficits that condition the state of health. It is a preparation prepared with fresh ingredients that can be done at home in a simple way. In fact, you will discover a recipe that will not take you long and with which you can enjoy to the fullest.

Remember that variety is one of the essential pillars of a healthy diet. It is convenient, yes, prioritize the presence of fresh food over that of industrial ultra-processed foods. The latter concentrate in their interior a large amount of additives and other compounds with oxidative and inflammatory capacities that impair the normal functioning of the physiology.

Shepherd’s pie ingredients

Shepherd’s pie is a nutritious dish that is easy to prepare at home.

If you want to prepare an exquisite shepherd’s pie, you will need the following ingredients:

Mashed potatoes.

400 grams of minced beef.

1 onion.

2 carrots

100 grams of mushrooms.

1/4 of a kilo of crushed tomato.

Some basil leaves.

Dried oregano.

Grated cheese.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Salt.

Pepper.

Step by Step

Peel and chop the onion as finely as possible. Do the same with the carrots and mushrooms, after having washed both ingredients well. Sauté the onion in a pan with extra virgin olive oil for 8 minutes until it turns transparent. At this point, add the meat and cook until it changes color. Add the carrots and tomato to the skillet. Wash and chop the basil while it continues to cook and add the mushrooms when the tomato water has evaporated. After 5 minutes, season and sprinkle the herbs. Cook with the covered pan over medium heat for another 15 minutes. After time, place the meat preparation in an oven-safe glass dish. Prepare a mashed potato following the manufacturer’s instructions or in a traditional way and cover the meat completely with the help of the back of a spoon. Sprinkle with grated cheese and put in the oven with the grill until golden on the surface.

Shepherd’s pie benefits

The inclusion of shepherd’s pie in the diet on a regular basis generates a series of health benefits. Now, it needs to be included in the context of a varied and balanced regimen to really experience a positive effect. Otherwise, there could be a deficit of essential micronutrients that would cause a malfunction of human physiology.

Improves muscle health

The shepherd’s cake has a large amount of proteins of high biological value inside. They have all the essential amino acids and a good digestibility score. For this reason, they are excellent for completing the daily requirements of these nutrients, which are estimated to be at least 0.8 grams of protein per kilo of body weight per day in sedentary people.

It is necessary to emphasize that an optimal supply of proteins together with the regular practice of strength exercise have demonstrated be one of the best ways to prevent sarcopenia. This pathology typical of older adults causes a catabolism of muscle mass together with a significant loss of strength, which negatively affects the functionality of the person and the state of health.

Shepherd’s pie provides proteins of high biological value, as well as energy.

Provides quality energy

The tubers are a source of long-chain carbohydrates. These elements are the preferred energy substrate for high intensity physical activities, such as strength and power work. In this way, ensures glycogen stores are full before exercise, which is decisive in order to delay the onset of fatigue.

On the other hand, it should be noted that complex sugars are also necessary to initiate recovery processes after sports practice. Now, to achieve the best effect at the level of glycogen resynthesis, it is recommended that they be combined with proteins of high biological value, according to a study published in the journal Nutrients. Fortunately, shepherd’s pie provides both nutrients.

It can help prevent the development of complex pathologies

In addition to the macronutrients mentioned, this recipe contains a significant amount of phytochemicals with antioxidant capacity, such as lycopene present in tomatoes. This element can help reduce cardiovascular risk, as long as it is introduced in the context of a balanced diet, as stated by one research published in the journal Atherosclerosis.

On the other hand, This flavonoid can also contribute to reducing the incidence of various types of cancer, Because it neutralizes the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. For this reason, the presence of tomato, and many other vegetables, in the diet on a regular basis is recommended.

Generates satiety

It is an energetic recipe, but also with great power to activate the mechanisms of satiety. This is due to the protein, long-chain carbohydrate and fiber content. All these elements delay gastric emptying and help to modulate blood glucose levels, which prevents appetite and anxiety to eat from appearing.

Prepare shepherd’s pie at home in a simple way

As you have seen, it is not difficult to prepare an exquisite shepherd’s pie with good quality meat at home. It is a recipe that can provide a large amount of nutrients, so its presence in the diet is recommended. Of course, you will have to control the portions to avoid breaking the energy balance throughout the day, which could generate a fat weight gain.

Finally, remember that it will be essential to combine a series of good lifestyle habits when the objective is to maintain a correct state of health over the years. It is important to carry out physical exercise on a daily basis, emphasizing the work of muscular strength. Getting at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night can also make a difference by helping reduce inflammation levels.

