Shenmue 3 Is The First Free Game Of The Holiday Deals On The Epic Games Store

To celebrate these holidays, Epic Games Store once again makes several discounts and gives away 15 video games until January 6. The first is Shenmue 3 developed by Yū Suzuki.

Play as Ryo Hazuki, an 18-year-old Japanese martial arts expert determined to avenge his father’s death. In this third installment of the epic Shenmue franchise, Ryo seeks to solve the mystery behind the Mirror of the Phoenix, an artifact longed for by his father’s murderer. Your journey will take you to an immersive representation of the most rural part of China, which will be bustling with activity and packed with beautiful landscapes. Ryo’s adventure will take him to mountain towns and villages where he can hone his skills, play games of chance, play arcade machines, or work part-time while investigating those who know the truth behind the Mirror of the Phoenix.

Shenmue 3 It was released in 2019 first on Playstation 4 and then on PC.

Stay tuned for the next free games on the Epic Games Store.

Share it with your friends