“The proposal to reform the electricity industry brings a component that speaks of the disappearance of the regulatory entities. We believe that the right thing and what is good for Mexico is to strengthen these regulatory bodies. They are entities that fund themselves, of the contributions and charges that we regulate pay. We believe that it is very important that this continues there, “said the CEO of Shell in Mexico.

In addition, the manager mentioned respect for market regulators as part of a list of conditions under which he would like to continue operating in the country, in addition to respect for the rules already established and an even floor for all market participants.

The federal government has focused its efforts on prioritizing the activities of the two state companies, Pemex and the CFE. In the hydrocarbon sector, it has closed the possibility of granting more contracts to private companies and has sought to return to the oil company its leading role in the fuel market.

“We believe that the State must guarantee that no one has undue advantages, that is, all of us who are here like to compete, we all accept our defeats, we all learn from these defeats, but without a doubt we like to compete with an even floor. We believe that a level floor and competition makes us all stronger, “said Alberto de la Fuente.

President López Obrador’s reform initiative, which essentially seeks to modify the electricity sector, would also have implications for participants in the oil extraction and production market, although these are not yet entirely clear. But the main one is related to the possible disappearance of the CNH, the current administrator and regulator of the oil contracts handed over to the state-owned Pemex and to private companies in the oil rounds that resulted from the 2013 reform.

The initiative is shaping up to be discussed next year, with the Chamber of Deputies as the place of origin and the Chamber of Senators as the reviewer.