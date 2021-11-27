Sheldon Van der Linde has contested his third season in the DTM in 2021, always hand in hand with BMW. In the first two seasons as the official rider of the brand, the South African achieved a victory and two podiums, results that it has not managed to emulate this year with the BMW M6 GT3 by ROWE Racing. Despite having a difficult season, Sheldon does not deviate from his goal of winning the DTM titleAlthough he knows that he still has a lot of details to polish after a season in which he achieved a pole position at Lausitzring and a fourth place at Monza as the best result.

Own Sheldon Van der Linde He explained that one of the high points of his first year in the DTM under GT3 regulations was the pole at Lausitzring: «Having a front line taken over by the Van der Linde brothers was great. That was a dream we had for a while. Obviously I would have liked to win the race, but it is something that we could not achieve because of a penalty. It just wasn’t our day. However, we both started with the potential to finish on the podium and that was a great thing to live for. I’m sure one day we’ll make it».

Along these lines, the little Van der Linde does not doubt his intention to return to the DTM in 2022 and fight for the title: «The DTM has a great history, for its drivers and teams. I think the DTM is well known around the world and with the new regulations that has not changed. World-class drivers continue to compete in the DTM. I think it is a category in which you can measure yourself with the best GT drivers. For that reason, I want to go back. And another reason I want to come back is because I want to be a champion. That has been my goal from the beginning and I won’t stop until I’m DTM champion».