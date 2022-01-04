01/04/2022 On at 03:45 CET



The american Shelby rogers, number 40 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by beating in one hour and nineteen minutes by 6-1 and 6-3 to the australian player Maddison inglis, number 141 of the WTA, in the round of 32 of the WTA 500 tournament of Adelaide. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the round of 16.

During the game, Rogers managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve he had a 56% effectiveness, he committed 2 double faults and got 67% of the service points. As for the Australian player, she managed to break the serve once, obtained a 69% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 45% of the service points.

In the round of 16 the American will face off against the winner of the match in which the Greek player will face Despina Papamichail and the czech tennis player Marie Bouzkova.

The tournament Adelaide (WTA Adelaide) takes place between January 2 and 9 on an open-air hard court. A total of 48 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 24 players who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players.