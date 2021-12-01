The government of Mexico City estimates spending by 2022, the “year of recovery”, a total of 234,000 million pesos, 7.4% more than in the current fiscal year. The emphasis of the Expenditure Budget, as reported on Tuesday by the sSecretary of Administration and Finance, Luz Elena González to the capital Congress, it will be in health and mobility, although the focus will be on social programs and to support the family economy.

In a harassed session, with verbal confrontations between Morena and the PAN, the capital city official said that they are “aware that the current scenario is already very different from that of previous years and therefore, to in 2022, the budget package underpins a major expansion, so that the city reestablishes its levels prior to the pandemic, in all its areas and fundamental indicators ”. He called the next fiscal year “the year of recovery.”

Read also:

Sheinbaum vs. Opposition mayors: a growing political rivalry

Of the 234,000 million pesos proposed as an expense for next year, 109,066 million pesos come from local collection, which represents 48% of the total spending budget, and 120,434 million pesos are federal participations, which represent 52% of the total and 4,500 million pesos correspond to internal debt.

Regarding federal revenues, the head of Administration and Finance of the government of Mexico City explained that they will have an increase of 12, 577 million pesos, compared to 2021, which, she said, “is reliable proof of the economic recovery which is underway throughout the country ”.

“The main sources of local income will continue to be the Payroll Tax, the Property Tax, the Property Acquisition Tax and the payment of Rights for Water Supply”González Escobar said from the gallery of the capital’s Congress. Tax revenues will represent 67.6% of total local revenues, and 32.4% will be non-tax revenues, such as payment of rights, products and uses.

González Escobar stressed that the expenditure budget proposal, which must be discussed and, where appropriate, modified and approved by the Congress of Mexico City, does not contemplate agreements for specific projects, as happened this year when the local government received 10,000 million euros. pesos from the federal government for the Chapultepec Forest Cultural Complex, the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train and the extension of Metro Line 12, among others.

More information:

Jam in Supply Chains Delays CDMX Elevated Trolleybus; should be ready by now

“The central sector of the Government, without mayors, will have a ceiling of 99,755.7 million pesos. Within this sector, the agencies and decentralized organizations, that is, the central sector, will have only an increase of 3.3% compared to what was approved for 2021, less than half of the global increase in the total budget, in accordance with our policy of austerity, ”said González Escobar.

He pointed out that the Secretariat of Citizen Security will have an increase in its budget of 28.8% “To face his new functions, now that he is in charge of the prisons; The Ministry of Health will receive 14.8% more budget, to give continuity to the care of the pandemic and the health strategy in your life, and the Education sector will have 13.1% more resources than those approved for this year, with which the continuity of the heart of social and rights policy ”.

The 16 mayors “will have a budget of 43,010 million pesos which represent an increase of 7.9% compared to the budget approved for this year (3,136.7 million additional pesos). This amount represents 18.4% of the total budget of the city, the highest percentage in the last 5 years, ”said the public official, after constant remarks by opposition legislators, who demand that more resources be given to the demarcations.

Source: Budget Proposal for Expenditures 2022 of the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of the CDMX.

Relevant risks

In the Economic Package proposal that was delivered this Tuesday by the government of Mexico City to the local Congress seven “relevant risks that could affect compliance with the proposals for fiscal year 2022 are identified. One is “the uncertainty associated with the deadlines for completing vaccination campaigns and the possible emergence of new, more contagious variants of Covid-19.”

Another sign of risk that the Sheinbaum government is warning is “an economic recovery that is advancing at a slower pace than expected and its possible consequences on employment, domestic consumption, foreign investment and taxpayer income.”

The “performance of the US economy; in particular, regarding the results generated from the implementation of fiscal stimulus programs for the reactivation of that economy ”.

Do not miss:

‘CDMX has become a cinematographic city’; they boast a spill of 1,400 million dollars

It takes into account “the instability of foreign economies with negative impacts on national economic activity, such as the real estate sector in China”; “The consistent delay in the reestablishment of supply chains and the“ shortage of basic semiconductors for the industrial sector ”.

Last Friday, the Secretary of Works and Services, Jesús Antonio Esteva reported that the construction of the Elevated Trolleybus on Eje 8 Sur, in Iztapalapa, should be completed by November of this year, however it was delayed due to the traffic jam in global supply chains. , so the work will be completed in the second half of 2022.

It could also affect compliance with the proposals for the fiscal year “the behavior of domestic prices in general, as well as domestic and international gasoline prices” and “possible extraordinary fluctuations in the interest rate, inflation and interest rate. change”.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed