Square Enix is ​​still barely keeping the title alive.

In September of last year Marvel’s Avengers was released in the hope of offering a title that would last for years and bring big benefits to Square Enix, since, after all, it is one of the most profitable licenses today, with the UCM being the series of films with the highest revenues per year.

However, it is popular knowledge that the title did not come out as well as expected, thus giving rise to a video game with repetitive missions, a story with technical glitches and many microtransactions. And since then it cannot be said that things have improved too much, since the presence of the title in the list of the most played is characterized by its non-existence, thereby giving rise to even Square Enix itself calls it a failure.

Nevertheless, It seems that the plans to continue bringing content do not stop, since after the arrival of Kate Bishop. Hawkeye, Black Panther and Spider-Man, It seems that She-Hulk will be the next superhero to reach the title through a DLC.

She-Hulk could join the Avengers

It should be noted that this is still a mere leak and rumor, so you have to take the information with a grain of salt. Be that as it may, the information comes from a Twitter user who claims that She-Hulk will join the Avengers with Krizia Bajos giving voice to the character. It should be noted that this actress has recently participated in the hit Arcane.

Thus, the user’s reliability is based on his or her background, since this same one was the one that anticipated that Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in God of War 2018, would be the voice of Black Panther, this being a fact that ended up being fulfilled in the previous DLC, which gives some weight to its message, which you can read below:

Krizia Bajos will be playing Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk when she appears in Marvel’s Avengers pic.twitter.com/u5yinWl8vT – Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) December 30, 2021

For greater inri, the actress herself is reported to have quoted the tweet, although he already deleted it, so it may not be so far-fetched to think that it is something real. Be that as it may, we’ll have to wait for Square Enix to make an official statement. For the rest, it should be noted that Marve’s Avengers plans to continue growing, although it remains to be seen how he does it to satisfy his audience, since the inclusion of Spider-Man has been decaffeinated in every possible way.

