Marvel will have a special space in the coming days. At the event that is planned, the first trailer or official promotional content for She-Hulk will be presented.

Marvel it has had a fully used year. After spending months without being able to release products, all because of the effects of COVID-19, the company had to vindicate itself and earn the money that perhaps did not come in for the entire hiatus. For that, making use of the alliance that the producer has with Disney, which owns the audiovisual rights to its characters, entered the series’ market. Wandavision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and What If…? were the bets of this year. For the next one, there are already some projects underway such as Ms. Marvel, Moon knight and She-hulk.

The latter will show for the first time in live-action a Jennifer walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner. The lawyer obtains, by gamma radiation, powers similar to those of her relative. This time, Tatiana Maslany will be the one who gives life to the character. Mark Ruffalo will return in his role of Avenger and Tim roth in that of Abomination.

Thus, even without a premiere date, it was recently learned that the show will give its first official preview in the Disney + Day, to be held on November 12. The project writer, Dan slott, shared in his account Twitter something about.

“Going back to work.

I just leave you with this thought …

We are 6 days away from Disney + Day.

And whatever they are going to show… here”He shared.

That being the case, it is expected that then on this day it will be possible to see either a trailer or at least exclusive images, posters or something like that about the product.

Also, since the event’s advertising is so open and refers to the entire franchise, chances are there will be more than one company title showing at that specific time.

Source: Dan slott