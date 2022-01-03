“She does not deserve to be a favorite daughter of Madrid”

01/03/2022 On at 12:19 CET

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida (PP), believes that the writer Almudena Grandes does not deserve to be the favorite daughter of the city in which he was born and died on November 27, and considers that It is the result of “the weakness” of the left that has been included as a point of the budget pact that Cibeles reached with the Mixed Group.

Almeida has said it in an interview published this Monday in OKdiario that is being highly criticized on social networks, to the point that Almudena Grandes has become a trend on Twitter.

In the video of the interview, the mayor and national spokesman of the PP recalls that when the writer died the municipal government -formed by PP and Ciudadanos- voted in plenary session against naming her favorite daughter, as did Vox, although the coalition did vote in favor of giving it a street.

Asked in the interview about a phrase by Almudena Grandes that “every morning I would shoot two or three voices that drive me crazy”, Almeida calls those words “regrettable”, while pointing out that “He is a person who has had a career, who has had literary awards, and who was also linked to Madrid.”

“Honestly I say, I would not have done it if it was them, because I don’t think Almudena Grandes should be the favorite daughter of a budget agreement, but that is not a sample of our weakness, it is a sample, in my opinion, of the argumentative weakness of the person who raises it, who wants to impose Almudena Grandes in order to approve some budgets “, continues the councilor.

It refers to the fact that the Mixed Group, currently made up of three splinter councilors from Más Madrid who work under the Recupera Madrid label and who are close to former mayor Manuela Carmena, included in the pact to carry out the 2022 budgets to name the writer daughter favorite.

Behind this, Almeida has insisted that in the negotiation of the budgets “it is necessary to make a balance and a weighting”. “So, if I can lower taxes to 700,000 IBI receipts and that Almudena Grandes is a favorite daughter, I believe that the people of Madrid prefer to lower taxes,” is one of the examples he gives.

Different councilors of Más Madrid and PSOE, in addition to other personalities, are censoring on social networks the words of the mayor and national spokesman for the PP.

“How great is Madrid for Almeida”, has written, for example, Rita Maestre, spokesperson for Más Madrid, in a message accompanied by a photograph of the headline of Almeida’s interview.

Also with a capture of the interview, the PSOE spokesperson, Mar Espinar, tweeted: “And now he plays a little message to contain his own. Perhaps he is the one who does not deserve to be mayor of Madrid. Unfortunately, Almeida.”