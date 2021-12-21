In the year 2023 we will be able to see Shazam 2 and they are already leaking important details of the plot of this new DC Comics movie.

In 2019 the first installment was released that had a good collection, getting 365 million dollars and that is why they wanted to do Shazam 2. This sequel will bring to the MAGE interpreted by Djimon hounsou, somewhat surprising from the end of the first movie. Although it may have its logic, since that character is the superhero’s source of power and also an essential part of his story. Now it has been leaked why he will return and also Wonder woman will be involved in the scene.

Attention SPOILERS, for those who want to know the great filtration of the film. In Shazam 2, the protagonist and great hero of Dc comics will die, the reasons for how this occurs are unclear. But luckily Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) She will be involved in bringing him back to life but for this she has to take him along with The magician from Djimon hounsou. This powerful character must sacrifice himself to bring the hero back to life.

So Gal Gadot will have a little cameo but it will be very shocking.

Shazam 2 it’s officially called Fury of the Gods, which is a very fitting title, since in the official canon of the DCEU, the character of Wonder woman She’s daughter of Zeus. In addition, we will see the 3 daughters of Atlas, as Helen mirren will be Hespera, Lucy liu will be Kalypso and Rachel zegler will be the third sister. Also, she will probably be the one responsible for the death of Shazamas he is supposed to infiltrate the “family” of heroes to destabilize them from within.

Shazam 2 It will premiere on June 2, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Unfortunately there won’t be a fight with Black adam and we will have to wait for another delivery of Dc comics to see the brutal confrontation.