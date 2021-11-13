Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says His Crypto Holdings Make Up 10% of His Portfolio

O’Leary claims that he was never a skeptic of cryptocurrencies in the first place, but was instead pressured by his compliance department to “stay away” from them.
111 Total views
3 Total number of shares
In a live on the subreddit r / CryptoCurrency on Thursday, the Shark Tank celebrity, Kevin O’Leary, discussed how cryptocurrencies now make up 10% of his investment portfolio:
“At the beginning of the year, I had an allocation of 3%; the goal was to reach 7% by the end of the year. However, due to the revaluation of many of the assets that I have now, today we are almost at 10%. who think that the game is over, and that Ethereum is, but I do not agree. There are many other alternatives, be it Solana or anything else. If you are an investor like me, you want diversification. That is the key. “
O’Leary was previously known as a cryptocurrency skeptic, calling Bitcoin (BTC) “junk” in an interview with CNBC two years earlier. Explaining his change of mind regarding cryptocurrencies, Kevin made the following comment:
“I’ve never been able to live with it, I was on CNBC, and I called him [Bitcoin] trash. And so, let me explain my position at the time. I actually bought my first Bitcoin in 2017. At the time, the regulator was not endorsing cryptocurrencies or tokens or monetization in any way through digital vehicles. Particularly at that time, a token was being contemplated to take a hotel in New York public through tokenization. Now, I am involved in many companies that are in financial services, I am an investor in them, I use their services, and all of them are complying with the regulator. And so my own compliance departments put extreme pressure on me to put cryptocurrencies aside because they were so worried that we would end up being criticized. “
Since then, O’leary has publicly supported cryptocurrencies, becoming a spokesperson for crypto exchange FTX in August, and praising Ethereum (ETH) as an asset that will soon be deflationary. Last month, “Mister Wonderful” cryptocurrency allotment surpassed his gold holdings.
For the first time ever, my crypto exposure is greater than gold @DanielaCambone @WonderFi @ImmutableHold @BenSamaroo @jordanfried https://t.co/Afhz59Fljv
– Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful (@kevinolearytv) October 2, 2021
Keep reading:
- Top Crypto News of the Week: Kraken BTC Price Prediction, DeFi Future Growth, ENS Airdrop, The Importance of Web 3 and More …
- Spanish company with global reach incorporates blockchain to its toll solutions
- Report Suggests BlackRock ‘Has No Current Plans’ To Launch Crypto ETF As Deadline For VanEck Offering
- How will the new crypto compliance team from the US Department of Justice change the game for industry players? Will it change for the better or for the worse?
- According to eToro, 36% of Spanish retail investors are concerned about inflation
- Facebook whistleblower admits to living off his cryptocurrency investments
- Price Analysis Nov 12: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, SOL, XRP, DOT, DOGE, SHIB, LUNA
Follow us on Telegram and Google news to receive all the news instantly