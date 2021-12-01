Reuters.- Stocks rose sharply on Wednesday, reversing much of yesterday’s losses, as investors used falling prices to start December by betting that the latest variant of Covid-19 will not derail the economic recovery.

* The EUROSTOXX index rose 0.91%, while the UK FTSE 100 rallied 1.24% and the German DAX rose 1.39%. Wall Street futures were targeting a strong open above 1% on both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.

* MSCI’s global stock measure was up 0.48% as of 1120 GMT, after losing 1.5% on Tuesday, when investors were spooked by a warning of Modern Pharmacy that existing vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the omicron variant.

* Countries have responded by tightening restrictions and imposing barriers to travel in some parts of the world.

* Global markets also came under selling pressure on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said asset purchases may have to slow more quickly to combat rising inflation.

* Stocks in Asia rose 1.1% after traders reversed course following a strong selloff the day before that pushed the regional benchmark to a 12-month low.

* Oil prices were also recovering from sharp falls in the previous session and were up more than 4% before a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

* Powell’s comments drove US Treasury yields higher, especially at the short end of the curve.

* Yield on two-year notes, reflecting expectations of short-term interest rates, rose to 0.622% on Wednesday from 0.4410% on Tuesday, when traders speculated that the new variant could provoke a Fed moderation. In its last operations it was trading at 0.603%, up one basis point.

* For its part, the 10-year benchmark debt yielded 1,494%, above the minimum of two and a half months on Tuesday of 1,444%.

* Rising yields caused the dollar to stabilize against most of its peers. Against a safe haven asset like the yen, the greenback rallied 0.2% to 113.38, thanks to a more risk-friendly mood.

* The euro / dollar operated unchanged at $ 1,133, leaving the continental currency near 17-month lows touched last week, at $ 1.1186.

* For its part, spot gold improved 0.7% to $ 1,786 an ounce.

