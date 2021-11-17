The situation in Activision Blizzard it keeps getting worse. After yesterday accusations against Bobby Kotick, CEO of this company, were released a few moments ago, several groups of investors have issued a document, where it is indicated that Kotick must resign.

After a report was released by The Wall Street Journal, which mentioned that Kotick knew of the harassment scandals and inappropriate behavior prior to the lawsuit against the company, company employees indicated that the CEO should resign. your position. Now, This position is supported by a group of shareholders, led by SOC Investment Group, union pension organization. This was what was mentioned:

“Unlike previous company statements, CEO Bobby Kotick was aware of many incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender discrimination at Activision Blizzard, but did not ensure that the executives and managers responsible were fired or recognized the systematic nature of the hostile workplace culture of the company ”.

For its part, this was what Dieter Waizenegger commented, CEO of SOC, in an interview with The Washington Post:

“After the new revelations, it is clear that the current leadership repeatedly failed to maintain a safe workplace, a basic function of their job. Activision Blizzard needs a new CEO, chairman of the board and independent director for a leader with the experience, skill set and conviction to truly change the culture of the company. We really need to have a reset button. “

Next to the Kotick outlet, This new petition also notes that Brian Kelly and Robert Morgado, two members of the board of directors, must leave their posts by December 31st. The issued document was also signed by other investment groups, several of which focus on supporting women in various industries.

While Activision Blizzard’s board of directors noted that Bobby Kotick may still take the company forward, shareholders and workers believe the opposite. We can only wait for the CEO’s move after these statements.

Editor’s Note:

While Bobby Kotick’s departure still looks somewhat rocky, shareholder support puts great weight on employee demands. A union between these groups is rare, so when this happens, it means that something is wrong. Hopefully the CEO’s departure is one more step to internally reform this company.

Via: The Washington Post