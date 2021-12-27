"Share a Coca-Cola", the perfect excuse to share

Today Coca-Cola is not only a drink but it is one of the most famous products in the world and a key player in the industry.

If something characterizes Coca-Cola, it is the success and effectiveness of its marketing campaigns. marketing. The company has carried out all kinds of advertising strategies to link its product to shared values ​​such as happiness, togetherness and success, and the new edition of its “Share a Coca-Cola” or “Share a Coke” campaign is no exception.

Betting on the personalization of its Coca Cola Original Sabor and Coca-Cola Sin Azúcar containers, the brand incorporates the letters of the alphabet, special characters and armed words in order to become an invitation to connect with family, friends and strangers and share positive feelings.

“Share a Coca-Cola”, an advertising booster

At the beginning of 2021, Coca-Cola launched its “Together for something better” campaign, which had the objective of inspiring people to reflect on the present and seek a better world for all in community.

“Share a Coca-Cola” is an advertising booster for “Together for something better”, which aims to encourage consumers to be optimistic and move forward in the face of adversity.

The campaign activation will be presented as a limited edition of 42 designs, so that people can experiment with sharing positive words and / or messages.

The new Coca-Cola containers are the perfect excuse to get close to acquaintances or strangers and share.

With its new campaign, the brand places packaging as the central axis of communication. However, it will have a commercial that will be shared on digital channels, social networks, digital promotions and at points of sale.

Consumers will be able to join the conversation on social media and share their experiences using the hashtags and the #JuntosParaAlgoMejor concept, which will be promoted by Coca-Cola during the remainder of 2021.