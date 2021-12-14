Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will officially have a sequel, and with its same director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also preparing a series on Disney +.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been one of the greatest hits at the post-pandemic box office, raising 431 million dollars worldwide. As with all Marvel movies, post-credits scenes the sequels advance, and it is logical to think that Shang-Chi would return.

Now it’s official: Variety confirms that Marvel Studios already signed with Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the first, to rewrite and direct the sequel, “Shang-Chi 2”, which will obviously have another name. Of dates nothing is known yet.

But Marvel Studios is very happy with Daniel Cretton, because he has not only signed a sequel with him, he has also signed a multi-year contract, and in addition to the sequel to Shang-Chi he will develop a Marvel series for Disney +.



Details of this Marvel series are not known, but according to Variety sources it’s a comedy. It is logical to assume that it is a spin-off of the Shang-Chi universe.

Maybe a series with Awkwafina or the “other” Mandarin, the funniest characters in the movie? Or a series on the organization of the Ten Rings?

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings premiered in September, and is available now on Disney +. Here you can read our criticism of a film that stands out for its action and its stellar cast that includes Simu Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Awkwafina, Ben Kingsley and Tony Leung.

Liu, by the way, is one of the guests of the gala The Game Awards 2021, which will take place this week, early morning from Thursday to Friday.

Shang-Chi will be one of the heroes protagonists of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and surely we will see him much more, like Kate Bishop. It was recently revealed a deleted scene in which one of the characters died… but having been removed, it may still be available for the sequel.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.