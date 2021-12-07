Shang-Chi to get sequel and spinoff series on Disney +

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It was only released a few months ago, however, today it was confirmed that its sequel is already on the way. Not only that, but the movie will also have its own spin-off series, which will debut exclusively on Disney +.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the original film, will return for its sequel as well as the spinoff series. Of the latter there are not many details about it, but many assume that it could be carried out by Meng’er Zhang’s Xialing, the sister of Shang-Chi.

There is still no estimated release date for either of these two productions, but considering that both projects have just been announced, it is easy to assume that we will have to wait a long time to have the first official details.

Editor’s note: Although I quite liked Shang-Chi, I agree that it is still the same classic Marvel formula that we already know. Perhaps its sequel can show us something a little more original, but I highly doubt it.

