Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was just the beginning of a great franchise. Other projects around the film are confirmed.

Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings it was undervalued before its release by many and very little expected by the audience. However, by having the seal of Marvel, had great box office success. The film opened the door to a host of characters and stories. In addition, he joined the rest of the plots of the UCM through an unforgettable post-credit scene.

Now, to move on with the universe woven around him, the director Destin Daniel Cretton signed an interesting contract with the company. In the agreement, the creative agreed to continue with the saga, but also to produce a spin-off series about one of the characters. Said project will not go to Disney +, as would be expected, but to Hulu, another of the allied platforms.

From what was seen on the tape, the show is most likely focused on Xialing, the sister of the protagonist, and in the domain that she will exercise over the newly re-founded Ten Rings. From production, they praised the work of Cretton, who will be responsible for all this.

“Destin is a powerful storyteller with impeccable taste in the material. As we continue to expand our list of productions, Destin’s unique voice will help us deliver new content for our global audience.”, Mentioned the president of the platforms Freeform and Hulu, where Marvel content is also shared.

For his part, the CEO of the ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ studio also referred to the filmmaker, highlighting his value and mentioning how happy he feels to have his talent now and in the future.

“Destin an is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and ability to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. We had a fantastic time working with him, and Destin has many intriguing story ideas that he will bring to life on Disney +. We are eager to expand our relationship with him and we can’t wait”, He commented.

In this way, at the last event, the company announced a direct sequel titled The Year of the Dragon. More information is expected.

Source: Deadline