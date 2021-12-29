New rumors say that Shang-Chi will have an appearance in Doctor Strange 2. What did Simu Liu say about it?

Simu Liu made her film debut with Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. In this film, the actor was in charge of putting himself in the shoes of the Kung Fu Master. This story was part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Despite the fact that it was a not so famous character, the production managed to become one of the great successes during the 2021 pandemic. In this way, it received good reviews from studio fans.

A while ago, it was confirmed that Shang-Chi will have a sequel and that it will again feature Destin Daniel Cretton, who will take the position of screenwriter and director. Of course, this news generated a lot of happiness in Simu Liu, who did not hesitate to express it on social networks. On the other hand, Marvel Studios also plans to launch a series on Disney +, which could be related to the franchise of this hero. Added to these great news are rumors that the character could appear in Doctor Strange 2.

Will we see it in the movie?

In a recent video with GQ, Simu Liu rejected speculation from fans that he would reprise his role as Shang-Chi in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie. “Even if it was in that movie, which it isn’t, there’s no way I’m going to say it out loud. That’s all I can say”, commented the actor.

As for the sequel to Doctor Strange, it will again star Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor will also be accompanied by important stars: Chiwetel Ejiofor will play Baron Mordo, Benedict Wong will play Wong, Elizabeth Olsen will appear as Wanda Maximoff, Rachel McAdams will play Christine Palmer and Xochitl Gomez will play America Chavez. Recently, the film released a spectacular trailer that you can see at this link.