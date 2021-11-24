Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been a pretty good success for Marvel and Disney. Now, some time after its premiere, details about the behind-the-scenes of the film begin to emerge, and today we bring you one of them. It is about a character who was destined to die in the original version of the film, although in the end he ended up surviving the near apocalypse unleashed in the fictional kingdom of Ta-Lo.

The character in question is that of Razor Fist –Razor fist in spanish– who apparently died in one of the movie’s unreleased scenes. Right at the moment when Razor Fist and Katy find themselves inside a destroyed buildingAs Katy finds the strength to finally go out into battle, Razor Fist rushes towards her to offer her some motivational words: «I am an amputee from Romania who shouldn’t be here either. But I’ve seen you drive and shoot better than most of the men in my army. And right now all that matters is stopping that monster«.

Razor Fist’s death was set to come out in the final product

Having said that, Katy decides to go to battle but her bow is found, unfortunately, on the outside of the building. This is when Razor Fist offers to look for the bow, slaying monsters left and right as you go. Razor Fist manages to reach the bow and throws it at Katy to grab it, but It is at this moment when the monster begins to suck the soul of the man, irretrievably killing him.

Most of these scenes do not have the special effects, so they are in a fairly pure state. Nevertheless, Razor Fist’s death scene is perfectly rendered with all kinds of effects, so the decision to leave it alive at the end of the movie was probably a last minute change. Quite an interesting fact, without a doubt.