Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings it reached the cinemas of the world as a mystery. For months, it was speculated whether Marvel could succeed in his pWithholding from releasing an origin movie from a group of new superheroes. And especially, show a whole unexplored world that included martial arts, an unknown actor and even a mysterious artifact to analyze. A whole commitment to action cinema Could Marvel give impetus to a project of this magnitude? More worrying still: could it achieve that Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings was it more than a lucky experiment?

The studio pulled it off, and it actually turned its second major release of the year into a box office hit. One who also took all kinds of risks and emerged victorious from them. As if all of the above weren’t enough, something else also happened. Marvel ventured into a new terrain: the action genre in its purest form. Something that until now had not done. Not in the way that he did in his new action movie and that allowed him an unfamiliar display of resources.

For better or for worse, Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe set the bar high for the franchise. So much so as to create considerable anticipation about what might happen in the following films. Could Marvel top the resounding successes of Infinity war and Endgame?

With a similar perspective, Marvel began with a group of series that ventured into different fields. WandaVision and Loki they analyzed the idea of ​​science fiction from fresh points of view; for his part, Falcon and the Winter Soldier delved into social comment.

But the great challenge was in the cince. Black widow it became the first major Marvel premiere of the year and brought a high point to debate. It was a spy movie in the world of superheroes. And although the film did not have them all with it when expanding the essential idea of ​​the Black Widow and her world it did make something clear. Marvel, who had already made similar attempts with Captain America: Winter Soldier of the Russo brothers, he could aspire to several things at once. AND Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings proved it.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s action movie isn’t just a superhero installment. It is also a brilliant and accurate action movie with all the high points of the genre. The combination – between the lighthearted tone of superheroes and the action in its purest form – allowed him to experiment in different ways. But especially, create an interesting hybrid that could be summarized in three basic points:

‘Shang – Chi and his great action movie fights

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings places particular emphasis on the neatness of his melee fights. In fact, the film draws on the traditional Chinese genre wuxia, which it pays tribute to in several different ways. But for Destin Daniel Cretton, the main thing is to show, with brilliant camera games and choreography, the abilities of its main character. Skills gained after long training and that have little or nothing to do with their magical conditions.

One of the most interesting points of the Marvel film is its ability to show the beauty of martial arts in all its power. And it includes them within the plot in a natural and brilliant way. Something to be thankful for in the midst of on-screen digital scenes green that are usually frequent in movies of the superhero genre.

The power of the past, the present and the corporeal

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is a man who tries to escape from a past that haunts him. And for whom martial arts are an inheritance. One of the highest points of Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings it is to make physical action paramount. Dispensing with suits and tech gadgets, the action movie’s big scenes are clean choreography. The sequences pay homage to the power of a character whose past is manifested in the way he fights. Also in expressing all his emotions through fighting.

In fact, by the end of the film, Shang – Chi’s abilities have a powerful relationship to her past and her heritage. And it is his abilities – not extraordinary powers – that make him a hero. A novel point that turns the film into a new experience.

The mysterious legacies of action cinema

In one of the first scenes of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the character shows all his abilities; He does it against Katy (Awkwafina) in a display of astonishing skill. But it is not exactly a superhuman power. In reality, the great triumph of the character is his physical way of showing everything that he has hidden until then. In a traditional action movie trope, Shang – Chi reveals himself against a great fighter, but also a man beset by his legacy.

This step by Marvel in the direction of genres can, without a doubt, be the most interesting point of its phase four. EternalDespite the controversy surrounding it, it has been considered Marvel’s first great origin epic. For her part, actress Elizabeth Olsen has insisted that the sequel to Doctor Strange it has a lot of horror movies. Could this successful combination of genres be the next step in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? At least, it is a novel possibility and of enormous interest.