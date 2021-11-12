Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings He surprised critics and audiences with a fresh, action-packed story. One that also brought a new air to phase four of Marvel. But it also proved a moot point. Was it possible that the public would accept a new character after following the history of the most popular Marvel for ten years?

The dilemma worried fans of the most profitable franchise in cinema for months. But especially, made specialized critics wonder about how Marvel could climb the slope of having lost its emblematic characters. With the death of Tony and Natasha, the retirement of Steve Rogers, the injury of Banner and the disappearance of Thor, the alarms were raised. The original Avengers group seemed formally disbanded. Furthermore, it has become a huge irreplaceable reference for the public.

Things got even more complicated when the painful news of Chadwick Boseman’s death put Black Panther’s tenure in trouble. To that should be added the fact that Vision was dead, Wanda Romanoff missing and Clint Barton in a semi-retirement not very clear. Who could replace the great Marvel heroes?

The studio played its cards carefully. In the series WandaVision took care to leave the doors open for a triumphant return of Wanda Romanoff. Also in Loki vindicating his most beloved villain to turn him into a fallible hero. Secondly, Falcon and the Winter Soldier It showed the new Captain America and also the redemption of Bucky Barnes.

But the efforts still didn’t seem enough and after the premiere of Black widow there were several unknowns. Could Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings introduce new characters? Especially, Rooted characters that could create the conditions for the Phase 4 threads. With just Doctor Strange and Spider-Man as survivors of the original group of heroes, it was more than necessary.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021.

AND Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings made it. Not only did he create an engaging origin story, but one with little or no relationship to previous characters. It is a curious and extremely interesting phenomenon that makes Destin Daniel Cretton’s film a triumph for several reasons. Also, perhaps the best Marvel origin movie.

A kind, kind-hearted hero in search of his destiny

Unlike the vast majority of Marvel heroes, Simu Liu’s Shang – Chi is a simple man. One that works its way to heroism from its personal history. There is no accident, not a portentous revelation, a scientific accident, or much less immediate supernatural intervention. Shang-Chi carries a long and complicated family history that she must deal with. One that gets harder and more complex as you discover more of it.

But it is precisely this progression towards stranger and more powerful aspects of his life that makes Shang-Chi so endearing. As his first great fight in the film demonstrates, he is a man of prodigious hard-earned skills. And although Tony Stark undoubtedly went through a traumatic experience that pushed him to the more heroic side of his talent, Shang – Chi is going different ways. As Tony began his journey toward becoming an honorable avenger from a dark point, Shang – Chi wonders. Not just about himself, but about the way his family history connects him to something more powerful.

Something similar could be said of Steve Rogers, with a formidable spirit before receiving the serum of the super soldier. But Shang-Chi, discreet and ultimately heroic in his battle against the dark part of his life metaphorized by his father, has a different line. He is, in fact, a hero who never thinks he is until he finds his own way of understanding his duty, his heritage and his abilities. Quite a refreshing note for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo by Jasin Boland. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

‘Shang – Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ in his environment

Shang-Chi fulfills much of the requirements of the hero’s path. But he is also an original character who enjoys ordinary life. One of the great triumphs of Daniel Cretton was creating a superhero with problems, friends and an ordinary life. Can heroism come from unexpected places?

In the case of Shang – Chi, he does so thanks to his family heritage, latent powers or his physical capacity. Character He has come a long way of self-knowledge and from an almost humble vision of his abilities, he reaches heroism. The Turn of the Screw turns this origin story into a look at what we consider heroic. Something that Marvel wondered about with Captain America, but that lost its meaning as the universe became larger and more complex.

(LR): Wenwu (Tony Leung) and Ying Li (Fala Chen) in Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

The character and his powers

Shang – Chi is a powerful character and now with ten magic rings on her wrists even more. But in reality, he is also a man who has more physical capabilities to demonstrate and that took effort to achieve. There was no accident not a formula or artifact that would give Shang-Chi his fighting skills. In reality, what makes this atypical hero powerful is his duality. His ability to be the son of his parents, a waiter in San Francisco, with a platonic friend and a worried brother.

Daniel Cretton’s film explores all the ways that Shang – Chi is human, kind, and complex. And also, all the ways in which that manifests itself in your environment. The result is a film rich in nuances, of enormous plot interest, and also one that makes a valuable point. What happens to great heroes while they are not in defense of their life and that of others?

The naturalness of the film to understand its hero, is appreciated and in fact, it is one of its great high points. And also, which makes it an extraordinary origin story.