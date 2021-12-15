Shang-Chi 2: Simu Liu talked about the sequel and shared a bit about what to expect

A few months ago we met for the first time Shang-chi, interpreted by Simu liu, which surprised with a different theme in the MCU. Now we know that the sequel is in the plans of Marvel. In the recent Spider-Man: No Way Home Avant Premiere, the actor Simu liu took the opportunity to talk about what’s to come in the sequel to Shang-Chi.

The sequel came thanks to the film’s box office success, causing the director Daniel cretton will sign a contract with Disney to produce a movie over Shang-chi as well as small projects for Disney plus Y Hulu. And one of the most excited people for the sequel is himself Shang-chi.

In an interview with ComicBook, Simu liu talked about the sequel. “I don’t think I was the one who was the most surprised, considering everything that happened. I am pleased to know that Cretton will return for this movie, again I was not surprised, but it feels good that the gear is turned on again, and be like good, great, we can tell more about the story and develop the characters in depth, and hopefully we can give more than those fight scenes “.

As for the plot of the sequel, nothing is known yet as it was confirmed very recently. But the post-credits scene from Shang-chi gave an indication that this character might become a Avenger as well as that his sister would become the leader of the group of The Ten Rings. So we could wait for something related to these scenes to be the plot of the sequel.

Despite not knowing when this movie will arrive, we do know that the next movie of the MCU it is nothing more and nothing less than the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home. The press could see it yesterday and it seems that it is so good that it got a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in Argentine cinemas this December 16.

Share it with whoever you want