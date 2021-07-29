The singer Shakira Mebaraka (Photo: EFE)

Open research on Shakira for a possible crime of fiscal fraud is about to take the Colombian artist to the bench. After three years of investigation, the investigating court number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat has concluded that there are “sufficient evidence “ to send the singer to trial for the non-payment to the Treasury of 14.5 million euros. If she does not negotiate a last minute agreement, Gerard Piqué’s partner will have to answer for six tax crimes, which could land her in jail.

“Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll [nombre real de la cantante] would have stopped paying taxes in Spain during the years 2012, 2013 and 2014, despite having an obligation to do so due to having their tax residence here”, Affirmed the head of the court of first instance and instruction number 2 of Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), Marco Jesús Juberías, in the judicial documentation accessed by the Spanish newspaper The country.

The magistrate considers that the artist, along with the other defendants, “employed a number of mercantile companies“To appear as holders of the estate of Shakira, whose name would only be found”ultimately and in companies located in territories considered as tax havens ”.

The singer has maintained from the first moment that, during those years, she was residing in Bahamas and that he only visited Spain in a “sporadic”. But his version was dismantled by the tax inspectors, who have investigated his life in Barcelona with the Barcelona player.

Shakira, concludes the judge, should have paid 14.5 million in taxes owed.

The FC Barcelona player, Gerard Piqué and his partner, the Colombian singer Shakira. EFE / Miguel Rajmil / Archive



The judge thus accepts the version of the Prosecutor’s Office, corroborated by the Treasury technicians, who last June presented a report where they refuted the arguments of the defense of the Colombian singer, who alleges, providing his television and concert agenda, that he remained less than 184 days in Spain and that, therefore, he had no obligation to pay taxes in this country.

The singer has tried to avoid going to trial. The Treasury recognizes that, due to her work, Shakira traveled very regularly, but considers those outings “sporadic absences”Because his place of residence, where he returned after working, was Barcelona.

The judge sees sufficient evidence against the artist and who was her lawyer and tax advisor. For the latter, however, the prosecution has requested the file considering that he did not commit any crime. The magistrate has now transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office and the rest of the accusations so that present their accusation briefs, in which they will detail the penalty to be imposed on Shakira.

The complaint of the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office against the singer points out that she stopped presenting the liquidation of personal income tax and IP the exercises of 2012, 2013 Y 2014, producing economic damage to the Public Treasury of 12.4 million for personal income tax and 2.19 million for wealth tax.

Shakira, who already paid the amount claimed by the Treasury in 2018, denied these allegations in his statement to the judge in 2019, claiming that established his residence in Spain in 2015, when he settled in Barcelona with Piqué and educated his son Milan. Until then, he claimed, it had been “a nomad without roots ”.

