miHoyo has announced the date on which it will be available for free download version 2.3 from Genshin Impact, whose name will be Shadows of Snow and Dust. Its launch will take place next November 24, so there are only a few days left until the players of this RPG can participate in new adventures.

The journey will take them to overcome all kinds of tests and challenges in the middle of the frozen mountain of Espinadragón, where they must investigate the mysterious disappearances of Inazuma animals. There they will also meet Arataki Itto and Gorou, two new playable characters which you can learn more about in the trailer for this update.

The first is a character from five stars wielding a gigantic greatsword and defending himself with the power of Geo to launch devastating supernatural attacks. As for the second, it will be a character from four stars He will also use the power of Geo, although in his case he will face the enemies with his bow.





Those who manage to withstand the low temperatures of this snow-covered mountain and undergo a series of exhaustive trainings will receive a good handful of rewards that won’t be bad at all, including the new four-star sword Huso de Cinabrio, in addition to participating in various events that will take place over time.

There is no doubt that any help will always be well received, especially for defeat the Golden Stalker King, the new boss who inhabits Tsurumi Island and who will make players try their best if they want to kill him. That will be in less than two weeks when Genshin Impact version 2.3 is available to download for PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, and Android.