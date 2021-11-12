For the past 12 months, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands players have not stopped facing all kinds of challenges in the Shadowlands, but everything has an end, which is why Blizzard has presented patch 9.2, the last one that will receive the current expansion and that will respond to the name of End of Eternity.

The Jailer will continue with his Machiavellian plans and through a portal he has achieved travel to Zereth Mortis, the new area that we will have to explore and about which the Blizzard team has offered all kinds of details in an extensive video that they have published, which gives us an idea of ​​what we will find.

This mystical place is a work of the First, who created it with the aim of giving life to the Hereafter. It is like a kind of hidden stage from the other Beyond, where the First who created the Shadowlands had their workshop. In fact, it is here that everything we have seen in Azeroth, the Shadowlands, and kingdoms that have not been explored today has originated.

Around its surroundings we will see creatures of all kinds and beings called Automa, those charged with protecting Zereth Mortis and ensuring that it fulfills its role in creating the other Beyond. Along with them will be the illuminated, who will allow us to set up our base of operations in El Refugio, the enclave of this area. What will be curious is that you will have to learn to communicate with the Automa in their own language, a runic language that we will understand over time to start conversations, unlock missions and more.

Even so, the real objective of all this will be to prevent the Jailer from succeeding in rewriting the rules of the universe, something that he will attempt after accessing the Tomb of the First, the new raid in which you will have to face new enemies and final bosses. Among all of them there will be demonic forces, a couple of Lords of Terror with whom we will have pending accounts and of course the confrontation against Anduion will not be lacking.

In another vein, the new patch will leave us with new sets of objects, mounts, pets, profession updates and even a new dance minigame at the Darkmoon fair. So Patch 9.2 wants close in style content World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and now we just have to wait for the date on which it can be downloaded to be confirmed.