Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is a game that has many fans around the world, who enjoy the adventures of Lara Croft in each new installment. Recently, a fairly strong rumor has emerged from a photograph, which indicates that Shadow Of The Tomb Raider is getting a next gen update coming soon, fixing perhaps all the shortcomings we found in FPS Boost.

Through the famous forum Reddit, a user identified as u / thiccadamhas posted an image of the title on the Microsoft Store with the “Optimized for Xbox Series X | S” icons. The most curious thing about this is that several members of the Tomb Raider community have tested the game, not identifying any improvement so far. Perhaps, the next gen version of the title is being prepared, which will arrive soon.

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Review

All members and players of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider, have been really surprised with this image, since we remember that not long ago, the title was updated thanks to the FPS Boost program on Xbox Series X, reaching a resolution of 3584 × 2016 at 60 fps. Perhaps, the developers want to further enhance the version, with a native one for next gen consoles, since, through FPS Boost, runs in backward compatibility mode. This was analyzed by Digital Foundry a while back, stating that it suffered from constant fps drops.

We will have to be patient and wait if finally the movement of Shadow Of The Tomb Raider with its next gen version is real, but most likely it is, since the image is very clear in all aspects. It will be interesting to see what the new version offers, if They will improve textures, lighting or another section so that the title can be more fluid and attractive.

