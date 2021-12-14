These types of games are governed by energy. An element that is decreasing as we go on an adventure with our team to fight. Depending on the dungeon visited, the cost will be higher or lower.

However, like any role-playing video game worth its salt, you have to take into account a large number of elements that have a direct impact on the course of delivery. It is an elementary factor of this genre to have many options that can end up confusing the player. For this reason, if you are new to this fantasy world, it is recommended that you obey these advice .

Even so, it is always advisable to spend to the maximum all of it. At the beginning of your path you will meet many objectives that will make you exceed the maximum energy limit. Above all, it is at this time when you should worry about bringing it back under that indicated amount. If you are going to play, try to exhaust it to the maximum and let it recover again until you enter again.

Take a look at Amazon Prime

In case you did not know, being an Amazon Prime user means getting gifts for various video games and this is one of them. By linking your Raid account with Amazon you will get items of real importance that will mean a injection for your newly created account.

Focus on one character

You may think that having a fully balanced team is a better alternative to cope with the dangers that you will encounter, although this it does not have to be this way.

It is best to focus on a unique character. Mainly, in the one you have chosen when starting your walks in Raid: Shadow Legends. Reaching rank 6 means unlock tougher missions, so the number of rewards will be increased. This will help you get items to get the rest of the champions to level 5 quickly.

No spending gems

The microtransactions They are one of the elements that are most present in current video games, and this is no exception. In Raid: Shadow Legends the currency that serves as an exchange is the gems. As a new participant in this title you may feel the urgent need to spend them.

But it is important that you contain your instinct and that you store all the possible gems until you have enough to get one master’s degree.

Startup rewards

As with many mobile video games, each day of the month you log into the Plarium Games title you will receive a reward. It is relevant that, even if you do not intend to play, you enter to claim your prize.

Some of them will give you a hand to advance on your way through this incredible adventure. For what you owe be attentive so that you do not miss overlooked none of them.