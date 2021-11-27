The warmest collection of this winter brings it to us Sfera with a repertoire of turtlenecks, jackets, parkas and trenkas that will make colder days much more comfortable. Sfera update the classic garments of the winter, with earth colors, but giving them a youthful touch that we love.





You will not be cold with these wool jumpers and padded parkas. The khaki, raw, and gray tones combine very well and make the Sfera collection be fully combinable with each other. Underneath these coats, the best idea is to join the trend of turned-up collars.





If you have craved this beige parkaYou will see that its price is quite cheap and that it combines well with everything. A most practical garment for winter.





Another very warm garment that we can wear without getting tired is this checked jacket with british style.





Gray is another very easy shade to combine for winter: goes well with black, brown, navy blue, maroon, and of course, raw tones. This Sfera jacket is a success.





To finish off the perfect winter wardrobe, Sfera It proposes gray trousers, ecru trousers, plaid shirts and preppy-style cardigans with which to show off your style in winter.









